Man Utd youngster Traore feeling at home at Old Trafford

The 18-year-old moved to the Red Devils from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and has impressed for the club's age-group sides

midfielder Aliou Traore believes he is now fully integrated at the club and feeling at home.

The 18-year-old joined the Red Devils in 2017 and has forced his way into the club’s Under-23 side.

Having starred for Neil Ryan’s Under 18s in the UEFA Youth League, the Frenchman hopes to progress further and appear in Premier League 2 next season, as well as the EFL Trophy.

Enjoying life in Manchester, Traore told MUTV: “I feel like it’s my second home here now. United helped me a lot – I can now speak English fully and they helped me with my mother and the new house. I feel like an Englishman!”

Appreciative of the club’s support, Traore enjoyed a big year for United as they defeated major rivals and is targeting trophy success this time around.

”I look back on a great season for us, although we didn’t win anything” he added. “We played some really good football and can hopefully do well next year. We had some big occasions, like the FA Youth Cup tie against , and beating twice away from home. They were really good games to watch.”

The midfielder is relishing the step up and pushing himself at the next level and knows what is expected.

”It’s been a new experience for me,” he said of the step up. “I’d never played men’s games before so it was great experience stepping into the Under-23s. It’s quite different – much quicker and less space due to the speed of the game. You also need to get to know your team-mates.

”You have to manage how to play with new colleagues as you don’t know what they like and their strengths. But you learn very quickly from it and can do this in training as well. I’m going to enjoy this summer but work hard and then get back to Manchester, and be fit and ready to go.”

Formerly with PSG before his switch to , Traore has been capped by at youth level.