Man Utd women raid Arsenal to sign England Euro 2022 winner Nikita Parris

The Lionesses forward has signed a contract until the end of the 2023-24 season

Manchester United women have confirmed the signing of Nikita Parris from their WSL rivals Arsenal.

The news comes less than a week after Parris played a part in the Lionesses' Euro 2022 triumph.

The move sees her join international team-mates Mary Earps, Ella Toone and Alessia Russo at United, with Parris arriving after spending just one year with Arsenal.

What's the details?

Confirming Parris' arrival, the Red Devils wrote on their official website: "Manchester United Women can today confirm the signing of England international Nikita Parris on a contract running until the end of the 2023/24 season.

"Nikita joins from fellow Barclays Women’s Super League side Arsenal, after previous spells with Everton, Manchester City and Olympique Lyonnais.

"The forward arrives in Manchester with an impressive list of domestic and international honours, including the Women’s Super League Cup, Women’s Super League, Women’s FA Cup, SheBelieves Cup, Arnold Clark Cup and the UEFA Women's Champions League.

"The 28-year-old has 67 international caps and featured for the Lionesses at this summer’s UEFA Women’s European Championship, as part of the team that were crowned European champions following victory over Germany at Wembley."

Her new manager, Marc Skinner, added: "Nikita’s winning pedigree will be a great addition to our team. She is a proven winner on both the domestic and international stage and will bring a real maturity to the environment.

"Securing a player of Nikita’s calibre cements this great club’s ambition for the season ahead and we look forward to welcoming her into pre-season, after a well-deserved rest!"

What has Parris said about the move?

“It feels unbelievable to be here," said Parris. "It’s been quite a summer, and this tops it off. Manchester United is an historic club who are making big movements in the WSL and I can’t wait to be a part of our future success.

"With my winning mentality in matches and training, I want to help this team move forward and grow. I’m not the only new signing this summer, which shows the intention of the club to do exactly that. I’m so happy to be here and can’t wait to get started.”