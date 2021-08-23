Manchester United left-back Williams joins Norwich City on loan for 2021-22 campaign

The England U21 international has been sent to Carrow Road to continue his development after falling down the squad pecking order at Old Trafford

Manchester United left-back Brandon Williams has joined Norwich City on loan for the duration of the 2021-22 campaign.

Williams initially graduated to United's senior squad in 2019, having spent the previous two years in the club's academy.

The England U21 international made a big impact in his first season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but fell down the squad pecking order last term, and the decision has been taken for him to continue his development out on loan.

What's been said?

Williams expressed his delight after being unveiled at Carrow Road on Monday, telling Norwich's official website: “It feels very different. It’s the first time I’ve ever played for a different club before but I’m just really excited to get started, meet everybody and get my season going.

“It’s a massive club and I like the way they play. I’ve watched them over the years and seen how they play. The club like to play out from the back and play football. That really inspired me to come here, and I think that the head coach can really improve me as a player.

“Everyone has been so welcoming. I’ve really enjoyed my time here already and I can’t wait to meet everybody. I’ve just got a feeling it’ll be a good year.”

Canaries boss Daniel Farke added on the 20-year-old's arrival: “We’re really happy that we have been able to bring Brandon in. This is an exciting deal for all parties, and we thank Manchester United for allowing us the opportunity to work with Brandon.

“Brandon is a young player full of potential. He has already proven that he can perform on the top level and that he is capable of playing for Manchester United. He has many good skills and qualities.

“We wanted to bring someone in who was capable of playing in the full-back positions to strengthen our squad. Brandon has played a lot at left-back for Manchester United, but we know he is also capable of playing on the right side, too.

“With Dimitris Giannoulis we have had only one natural left-back. For that, it’s good to have Brandon in the building and hopefully he can help us achieve our targets.”

Williams' United record

Williams has featured in 50 games across all competitions for United to date, recording one goal and three assists. Only four of those outings came in the Premier League in 2020-21, and he is currently behind Luke Shaw and Alex Telles in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans.

When could Williams make his Norwich debut?

Norwich are due back in action in the second round of the EFL Cup against Bournemouth on Tuesday, but that fixture might come too soon for Wiliams. The United loanee is more likely to be involved when the Canaries resume their Premier League schedule at home to Leicester City four days later.

