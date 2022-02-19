Paul Ince has warned Manchester United that they're unlikely to land Erling Haaland in the summer, primarily because of what happened with Roy Keane and their former captain's tackle that injured the Dortmund star's father, Alf-Inge.

The Red Devils have been linked with the Norwegian, along with a whole host of Europe's other top clubs, while reports on Saturday suggested that Real Madrid were nearing a deal for the prolific forward.

Indeed, Ince isn't convinced that United will be able to lure Haaland, despite Ralf Rangnick having previously confirmed that they need to look at bringing in a striker.

What has Ince said about Haaland?

Ince, speaking to GOAL on behalf of Genting Casino, said: "Haaland is a tricky one because you have to go back to the situation with his dad [Alf-Inge] and Roy Keane – that incident happened at Old Trafford. Would he go to Manchester United based on that? I can't see it.

"If there is no Champions League then people like that aren’t going to go to Old Trafford."

What happened between Keane & Alf-Inge Haaland?

During a Premier League clash between rivals Manchester United and City back in April 2001, Keane was shown a red card for a dreadful knee-high challenge on Haaland.

The former Republic of Ireland international was banned for eight games and handed a £155,000 fine, while Keane ended up snapping his cruciate ligament in making the ugly tackle.

"He was winding me up from the beginning of the game," Keane wrote in his 2002 autobiography.

"Five minutes from time... I lunged forward at Haaland. I was trying to trip him rather than kick him. I knew it would probably mean a booking but, f*ck it, he'd done my head in.

"I’d waited long enough. I f*cking hit him hard. The ball was there (I think). Take that you c*nt."

Ince predicts £500m needed to sort out Man Utd

On the changes that need to be made at United to close the gap to the likes of City and Liverpool, Ince added: "It is probably going to cost them half-a-billion pounds to get the team they want.

"The point was about closing the gap on City, on Liverpool and Chelsea. They have got these elite managers and players want to go and play for them.

"[Whatever manager] we get in, it has to be someone that can attract players that want to play their style. United have to get it right this time. They need to get this manager and stick with them for three or four years."

Who could Man Utd target in the summer transfer window?

The Red Devils resisted any urge to spend in January, with Rangnick only brought in on a deal through to the end of the season before he heads upstairs into a consultancy post, but there is plenty of speculation to be found regarding supposed summer targets.

A new holding midfielder is considered by many to sit at the top of that list, with Ince of the opinion that United should break the bank in order to lure Declan Rice and Yves Bissouma away from West Ham and Brighton respectively.

He added on recruitment needs: "You look at Bissouma and you have to talk about recruitment because he’s now playing at Brighton and might cost £40m to get. You look at [N’Golo] Kante, and he goes to Chelsea.

"All of these players have been about, so why have we not spotted them? How have we not seen them?

"You have to look at the scouting system and recruitment and what type of player you are looking for. It’s not a case of Declan Rice or Bissouma, it’s a case of getting both of them if you can.

"The whole midfield needs to change, it really does. Fred is not the answer. [Scott] McTominay is one of those who is a very good player, but is he the answer? Will he be better with Declan Rice alongside him, or Bissouma?

"Is Pogba going to stay? I can’t see it myself, I think he’ll go at the end of the season. We are talking about Ronaldo going, if he does then what happens? What happens with [Bruno] Fernandes, because when he first came he was outstanding and since Ronaldo has come in he has gone off the boil and seems to just want to throw his hands up in the air?

"There are a lot of issues. It won’t just be about midfield players, they need a striker who can score them goals."

