'Man Utd want to dominate' - Lukaku bullish after match-winning display

The Belgium international scored twice against Crystal Palace to keep up the Red Devils' push for a place in the Premier League's top four

Romelu Lukaku believes are out to "dominate" after his two-goal performance guided the Red Devils to a club-record eighth successive away victory.

Lukaku ended a nine-match goal drought as United - who were missing a host of players through injury - defeated 3-1 at Selhurst Park on Wednesday.

Man Utd's last loss on the road in any competition was December's defeat against - Jose Mourinho's final match in charge.

"We want to dominate, we want to score goals and we want to keep clean sheets. We had the game under control," Lukaku said via BBC Sport.

"Luke Shaw is our player of the season for me and I'm glad he gave me the pass for the first goal.

"When players come back from injury they can add to the team, it's a really strong squad."

Ashley Young - wearing the captain's armband - sealed the three points for United with seven minutes remaining after Palace threatened a comeback.

Palace's Joel Ward reduced the deficit in the 66th minute following strikes in either half from Lukaku.

United, who are fifth and only a point behind , have not lost in the Premier League since caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Mourinho.

"Parts of the game were tough, there was space out there to play and we made it difficult for ourselves. I hold my hands up for their goal, I should have cleared it but I made up for it with a goal," Young said post-match.

"We have injuries, they haven't helped but we have a fantastic squad. Everyone has to be ready and we were today. That's eight away wins in a row and let's keep ticking them off.

"We want to keep winning games and keep the confidence coming."

The Old Trafford outfit are back in action on Saturday when they host relegation-threatened .