Manchester United vs Leicester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Man United against Leicester in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Manchester United are yet to lose a domestic game at home this season as they welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford in Sunday's Premier League clash.

Currently third, the hosts are eight points off the top of the league standings as they come into the match on the back of a 2-2 draw against Barcelona in the first leg of the Europa League knock-outs preceded by a 2-0 win at Leeds United on the domestic circuit.

Brendan Rodgers's side may be 12 points adrift from United but they've shown positive signs with a good set of results as they downed likes of Aston Villa and Tottenham with 4-2 and 4-1 scorelines, respectively, in their recent league outings.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Man Utd vs Leicester City date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester United vs Leicester City Date: February 19, 2023 Kick-off: 9am ET, 2pm GMT, 7:30pm IST Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

How to watch Man Utd vs Leicester City on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on USA Network (English-language), Telemundo (Spanish-language), fubto TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available via Sky Go.

In India, the Star Sports network has rights to show Premier League games with streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream US USA Network, Telemundo fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue UK Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League/Ultra HDR Sky Go India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Disney+ Hotstar

Man Utd team news & squad

Casemiro will be serving the final game of his three-match Premier League ban and is not available for selection, while Antony is also absent due to injury. Scott McTominay remains a doubt.

Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are long-term absentees, with Anthony Martial also requiring another week or so to recuperate from his knock.

Man Utd possible XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Sabitzer, Fred, Fernandes; Sancho, Weghorst, Rashford

Position Players Goalkeepers De Gea, Butland, Heaton Defenders Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw, Malacia, Williams, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders McTominay, Sabitzer, Fred, Fernandes, Pellistri Forwards Rashford, Elanga, Garnacho, Sancho, Weghorst

Leicester City team news & squad

Youri Tielemans has recovered from a calf injury to be available here. Boubakary Soumare is also expected to make his comeback after nearly two months out, but Jonny Evans may not be fit and ready yet to face his former side.

James Justin and Ryan Bertrand have been out injured for a while, with the latter more likely to return sooner.

Leicester City possible XI: Ward; Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen; Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison; Tete, Iheanacho, Barnes