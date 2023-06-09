Manchester United will not sell defender Victor Lindelof this summer as coach Erik ten Hag reportedly sees him as an "untouchable" part of the team.

Lindelof wanted by teams in Europe

Ten Hag deemed him "untouchable"

Centre-back will not be sold

WHAT HAPPENED? Lindelof is entering the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and has been linked with a move away. However, Ten Hag does not want to lose the centre-back this summer, journalist Fabrizio Romano reports, and has deemed him "untouchable".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eintracht Frankfurt were reported to want the 28-year-old, while Atletico Madrid and Inter have shown interest since January.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Sweden international was in and out of the United starting XI all season. He started 14 of the 20 Premier League appearances he made in 2022-23, but enjoyed a solid run of nine straight matches in which he played the full 90 minutes.

WHAT NEXT FOR LINDELOF? The Sweden captain will be in action for his national team this month when they face New Zealand in a friendly on June 16 followed by a Euro 2024 qualifying game against Austria on June 20.