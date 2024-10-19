How to watch today's Manchester United vs Brentford Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will look to snap a five-game winless run in all competitions when they play hosts to Brentford at Old Trafford in a Premier League game on Saturday.

The Red Devils picked up their fourth draw in the last five competitive outings as both Aston Villa and United were not able to find the net ahead of the international break, while Brentford come into the tie on the back of a 5-3 win over Wolves.

How to watch Manchester United vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Brentford will not be telecast in the UK.

In the U.S. the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Manchester United vs Brentford kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am ET / 3 pm BST Venue: Old Trafford

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Brentford will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 3 pm BST on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

United manager Erik ten Hag has to make do without the injured lot of Leny Yoro, Tyrell Malacia, Harry Maguire and Noussair Mazraoui.

However, the woes do not end there as Manuel Ugarte, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo will all need once-overs on account of their respective concerns.

Circumstances may push Ten Hag into using Jonny Evans at left-back, with Diogo Dalot switching to the right side, while Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez marshal the backline.

Joshua Zirkzee may replace Rasmus Hojlund upfront, while Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes can feature in midfield.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Dalot, De Ligt, Martinez, Evans; Eriksen, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bayindir, Onana, Heaton Defenders: Lindelof, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Shaw, Evans, Amass Midfielders: Mount, Fernandes, Eriksen, Amad, Casemiro, Ugarte, Mainoo, Collyer, Gore Forwards: Hojlund, Rashford, Zirkzee, Garnacho, Antony, Wheatley

Brentford team news

As for the visitors, Yoane Wissa, Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva, Igor Thiago, Aaron Hickey and Gustavo Nunes all remain sidelined through injuries.

Moreover, Mikkel Damsgaard, Christian Norgaard and Mathias Jensen emerge as doubts.

Bees boss Thomas Frank may think of deploying a back-three of Sepp van den Berg, Nathan Collins and Ethan Pinnock, with Kristoffer Ajer and Keane Lewis-Potter as the two wing-backs.

One of Kevin Schade and Fabio Carvalho should join Bryan Mbeumo in attack.

Brentford possible XI: Flekken; Van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock; Ajer, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Lewis-Potter; Schade, Mbeumo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Valdimarsson, Cox Defenders: Pinnock, Van den Berg, Mee, Meghoma, Collins, Ajer, Roerslev, Kim Midfielders: Norgaard, Jensen, Carvalho, Yarmolyuk, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Konak, Janelt, Trevitt, Maghoma Forwards: Schade, Mbeumo

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester United and Brentford across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 30, 2024 Brentford 1-1 Manchester United Premier League October 7, 2023 Manchester United 2-1 Brentford Premier League April 5, 2023 Manchester United 1-0 Brentford Premier League August 13, 2022 Brentford 4-0 Manchester United Premier League May 2, 2022 Manchester United 3-0 Brentford Premier League

