How to watch today's Manchester United vs Bournemouth Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following a Carabao Cup exit, Manchester United will convene in the Premier League as they play hosts to an in-form Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Ruben Amorim's side suffered a 4-3 cup game loss at Tottenham on Thursday, while the Cherries will seek to extend their unbeaten run to five games after the 1-1 draw with West Ham on Monday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to watch and stream online live on Peacock Premium.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Manchester United vs Bournemouth kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Old Trafford

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Bournemouth will be played at Old Trafford in Greater Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET / 2 pm GMT on Sunday, December 22, 2024.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

While Marcus Rashford's involvement remains up in the air, Victor Lindelof is a doubt after picking up a knock in the Spurs defeat.

Matthijs de Light is also doubtful due to illness, whereas Luke Shaw and Mason Mount are sure to miss out with calf and leg injuries, respectively.

Bournemouth team news

The visitors' boss Andoni Iraola will remain without Luis Sinisterra, Alex Scott, Julian Araujo, Marcos Senesi and Marcus Tavernier through injuries.

In attack, Enes Unal might have earned himself a spot in the XI ahead of Evanilson.

