Benjamin Sesko will have endeared himself further to suitors such as Manchester United when netting a seven-minute hat-trick for Red Bull Salzburg.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old striker is attracting admiring glances from leading sides across Europe, with his potential expected to be prised away from Austrian football at some stage in the near future. He added a few more euros to his price tag when facing Rapid Vienna on Sunday, with his late show – which saw him net three times between the 80th and 87th minutes – allowing Salzburg to collect a notable 4-2 win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United are expected to be in the market for another No.9 during the summer transfer window of 2023, with a long-term option being sought to fill that role having taken Wout Weghorst on a short-term loan in January.

WHAT NEXT? Sesko would fit the bill for the Red Devils, as a towering option to lead the line that is both strong in the air and on the ground, but he will not come cheap as there have been suggestions that a £55 million ($66m) offer will be required in order to put a deal in place.