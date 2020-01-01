Man Utd transfer talk left Murray in the dark before penning new Brighton contract

The Seagulls striker was among those said to have been targeted by the Red Devils on deadline day, but he claims to have been unaware of any approach

were said to be mulling over a move for Glenn Murray on transfer deadline day, but the striker claims to be unaware of any approach after penning a new contract with the Seagulls.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer found himself in desperate need of another frontman as the January window came to a close.

He eventually landed Odion Ighalo on an initial loan deal from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, but only after exploring a number of other options.

Murray was reported to have registered on the Old Trafford radar, as a proven Premier League goalscorer, but the 36-year-old remains at the Amex Stadium and has committed to fresh terms.

Quizzed on a frenetic end to a month which also saw him linked with , Newcastle, and , Murray told talkSPORT: “It was a little bit up in the air.

“Obviously I want to play more football and the club appreciated that.

“But they offered me a deal and I’m just glad to extend my stay at the club, and just prolong my career in the game to be honest.”

Pressed on the United rumours and whether he was aware of a formal offer, Murray added: “Not really to be honest.

“I’ve seen the story, but I haven’t heard much about it.

“I just let my agent deal with all that and I just try and concentrate on what I’ve got to do.”

Having agreed a contract with Brighton through to the end of the 2020-21 campaign, Murray was back among the goals on Saturday as the Seagulls played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with West Ham.

He is now just 14 efforts short of becoming the club’s all-time leading marksman, but an experienced campaigner says he can never compare to the legendary Tommy Cook even if he breaks his record.

Murray added: “He was a special fella.

“He used to play cricket for Sussex and he also fought in the World Wars, so I haven’t got a patch on him, really.”

Brighton currently find themselves locked in a Premier League basement battle, with stalemate at the London Stadium meaning that they remain just two points above the relegation zone.