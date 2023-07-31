Man Utd to miss out? Al-Ahli ready to make move for Morocco World Cup star Sofyan Amrabat

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who has been linked with Manchester United this summer, is being courted by Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli.

Al-Ahli want Amrabat

Want to bolster midfield

Manchester United also keen on Amrabat

WHAT HAPPENED? The Morocco international has been linked with a move to Manchester United, although any such deal would mostly hinge on the Reds' ability to offload players before the transfer deadline. As per L'Equipe, Al-Ahli are eager to strengthen their squad even further by bringing in Amrabat, a reliable midfielder who helped Morocco reach the World Cup semi-finals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After securing the acquisitions of Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Edouard Mendy, and Allan Saint-Maximin, the signing of Amrabat would add further strength and help the club battle for the Saudi Pro League with Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Al Ahli Twitter

WHAT NEXT? Al-Ahli and Manchester United look set to battle for Amrabat and will hope to finalise a deal before the start of the new season.