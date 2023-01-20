Man Utd boss Ten Hag meets with agents of Borussia Dortmund forward Reus over possible free transfer

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly met with representatives of Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus, who is heading towards free agency.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 33-year-old Germany international has entered the final months of his contract at Signal Iduna Park and has been cleared to speak with teams outside of the Bundesliga. There had been talk of Reus potentially joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, but it would appear as though Premier League interest has resurfaced following previous links to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Daily Mail claims that United have sounded out a possible deal for Reus, with Ten Hag meeting with his agents Dirk Hebel and Darren Freeman following their recent trip to England for the Manchester derby.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While no fee would be required in order to acquire the experienced forward, he is said to be working on terms worth over £200,000 per week at Dortmund.

WHAT NEXT? Reus, who has endured his fair share of injury problems across 11 years at Dortmund that have delivered 354 appearances and 148 goals, has said of his future plans: “That's what I have an agent for – to take care of these things. Of course you look ahead. I still have half a year left on my contract, I have to think about it. We will have talks and see in which direction it goes. We'll see what the future brings.”