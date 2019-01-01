Man Utd Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Newcastle

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at St James' Park on Wednesday

Manchester United will be looking to record their fourth straight Premier League victory when they travel to St James' Park on Wednesday evening following a remarkable upturn in form under new caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils have been on an impressive winning streak since they fell to a 3-1 defeat to rivals Liverpool in early December and can continue to put pressure on the top four when they travel to Tyneside for their clash against the Magpies – sitting three points behind fifth-placed Arsenal and a further eight adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Rafael Benitez's Newcastle side, however, will be looking to put an end to United's feel-good run after they held Watford to a draw in their last league outing.

Man Utd Injuries

Marcus Rashford is a doubt for Man Utd after he was forced off the pitch with a groin problem during the impressive win against Bournemouth on Sunday.

Chile international Alexis Sanchez will be hopeful to impress Solskjaer following a return from a hamstring injury after an underwhelming opening campaign at Old Trafford, where he previously fell out of favour with former manager Jose Mourinho.

Chris Smalling is unavailable after being ruled out with a foot injury.

Man Utd Suspensions

The Red Devils will be without Eric Bailly who is suspended after he was shown a straight red card against Bournemouth.

Possible Man Utd Starting Line-Up

The previously maligned Paul Pogba has undergone something of a resurgence under Solskjaer following life as an outcast under Mourinho, and is expected to once again start for the Red Devils after scoring four times in his last two games and registering three assists.

Romelu Lukaku is expected to be drafted in for the injured Rashford, while Sanchez is also an option on the right wing – though, if Solskjaer chooses to rotate, the likes of Juan Mata, Fred and Diogo Dalot are also midfield options over Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera.

Solsjkaer may be tempted to keep the same XI as in previous matches injuries withstanding, however, considering his team's impressive recent run of form.

Newcastle Team News

The Magpies could be without the services of Federico Fernandez after he limped off at Saturday's 1-1 draw with Watford following a hip injury.

Ciaran Clark (ankle) is also likely to be unavailable, while Jonjo Shelvey returned from a thigh issue at Vicarage Road and could make his first start since early November. Ki Sung-yueng is out of the squad due to his international commitments with South Korea for the AFC Asian Games, which are set to take place later this month.

TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time

The game kicks off at 8pm GMT (3pm ET), and will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK and livestreamed on NBC Sports Gold in the US, as well as various other channels around the world.

