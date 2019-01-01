Man Utd Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Leicester

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Sunday

Manchester United will travel to Leicester City on Sunday looking to bounce back from their 2-2 draw with Burnley, which ended Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's winning streak with the Red Devils.

Should Arsenal lose to Manchester City on the same day, victory will take the Red Devils above the Gunners in the league table and in strong contention to challenge for the top four.

Solskjaer only has a few injuries to worry about as he prepares to take on the Foxes with most of his team returning to full fitness

Man United Injuries

Solskjaer will be hopeful of Anthony Martial's return to fitness after he missed the draw against Burnley, with the France international since having signed a new five-year contract. Paul Pogba should also be fit after picking up a knock.

Chris Smalling (foot) will be available for the Red Devils should the Red Devils boss choose to tinker with his defensive options.

Man United Suspensions

Neither side have any suspensions.

Man United Potential Starting Line-Up

The Red Devils will likely revert to using Jesse Lingard and Martial for speed on the counterattack against the Foxes, hoping for the home team to leave space at the back to exploit.

Andreas Pereira's struggles against Burnley could allow Ander Herrera to return to the XI.

On-form Marcus Rashford is expected to lead the line once again after having scored five goals in his last seven Premier League appearances.

Leicester Team News

New Leicester arrival Youri Tielemans was brought in from Monaco earlier in the week, but the Belgium international is unlikely to play a part in the XI.

Puel will be tempted to retain the same formation that was able to hold Liverpool to a draw on Wednesday.

Opta Match Facts

Manchester United have won 16 of their last 20 matches against Leicester City in all competitions (D3 L1).

Manchester United are the only team to have received a yellow card in all 24 of their Premier League matches this season.

Manchester United are looking to win five consecutive away matches in all competitions for the first time since October 2012 under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Man Utd’s Juan Mata has scored four goals and assisted two more in his last five Premier League appearances against Leicester, scoring in each of his last two games at the King Power (three goals).

Since the start of the 2014-15 season, no player has scored more Premier League goals against Manchester United than Leicester striker Jamie Vardy (4, level with Gylfi Sigurdsson and Sergio Aguero).

Paul Pogba has been involved in 53% of the 19 goals scored by Manchester United in the Premier League under Solskjaer (6 goals, 4 assists).

TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time

Kick off is 14:05 GMT (09:05 ET) on Sunday, and will be shown on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. It will be shown on NBCSN in the United States, and on various channels around the world.