Man Utd takeover saga: Gary Neville SLAMS 'classless' Glazers as third round of bids is called

WHAT HAPPENED? The takeover process, either at partial investment or full buy-out capacity, began way back in February and had been promised by the Glazers to be completed by late April. Now, a third third stage has reportedly been introduced in which offers will need to be submitted by April 28 - thus delaying the process significantly. Neville took to Twitter to criticise the approach taken by United's owners, labelling it "classless".

WHAT THEY SAID: "They’re making it up as they go along! Shoddy way to run a sale process," the former full-back tweeted on Tuesday. "They need to get out by the end of May to allow the new owner a fighting chance to impact the next transfer window and get moving! Taking it to a third round is just classless. The market has obviously not given them the answer they want! It’s like they’ve made a pact to each other that they won’t go for less than £1billion for each family member (five of them). If they stay in after all this it will be toxic!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The decision to set up a third round of bidding comes after recent reports suggested that prospective buyers had been left in the dark over the takeover process. Two leading bidders Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe in particular have been left bemused, actions which Neville also condemned. "A football club sale should be transparent. I’d hope with regulation this can be dealt with," he added.

WHAT NEXT? As Neville alludes to, the ramifications of a U-turn from the Glazers could have damning consequences for the long-term survival of the club. However, even a delay in the takeover process could have immediate effects looking to next season, such as the renewals of key players and the transfer budget Erik ten Hag is afforded next season, as he looks to build on a largely impressive 2022-23 campaign.