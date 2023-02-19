Man Utd takeover: Glazers won’t sell for less than £6 billion as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari Sheikh told to pay ‘top dollar’

The Glazers have decided not to sell Manchester United for anything less than £6 billion following bids from Sir Jim Ratcliffe and a Qatari Sheikh.

WHAT HAPPENED? Three parties - Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS, Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and American hedge fund, Elliott - have submitted bids to buy Manchester United, but it has been suggested by The Sun that the Glazers are not interested in selling the club unless one of the parties agrees to pay their full asking price of £6 billion ($7bn).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While INEOS and Elliott are not interested in complete ownership of the club and want a majority stake, Sheikh Jassim has expressed his desire in acquiring 100 per cent of the Premier League giants.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Glazers are in no hurry to make a decision on the future of the club and it might be possible that they reject all the incoming bids if none of them are considered to be suitable.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Erik ten Hag's side will be next seen in action on Sunday as they face Leicester City at Old Trafford in a Premier League clash.