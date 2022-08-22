Back to life! Man Utd stun Liverpool for first Premier League win of the season

- Sancho's fine finish opened the scoring
- Rashford raced ahead of the defence to make it 2-0
- Hosts held on despite late Liverpool charge
WHAT HAPPENED? Sancho rounded off a fine team move by collecting the ball inside the box, turning and slotting into the net before Rashford doubled his team’s lead early in the second half. Salah struck back for the visitors with 10 minutes left to play but Manchester United prevented further damage as they claimed a vital result.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils have picked up their first points of the new season to give Erik ten Hag's men a much-needed boost, while Liverpool remain without a win after three matches.
ALL EYES ON: Much has been made of Lisandro Martinez’s height following his arrival at Manchester United, but the defender made a key tackle to cut off a Mohamed Salah shot and then prevented Bruno Fernandes from scoring an own goal with a block on the goal line.
THE MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:
DID YOU KNOW? Mohamed Salah has now scored 10 goals against Manchester United in all competitions, more than any other player in Liverpool history.
THE VERDICT:
Is Mane the missing piece of the Liverpool puzzle?
Mane is a big miss for Liverpool and not just his goals. He started the press for Liverpool and it was almost impossible to play through. Pace of the press dropped since he left.— Danny Higginbotham (@Higginbotham05) August 22, 2022
Captain Harry Maguire was hardly missed.
I don’t want to see Harry Magurie anywhere near this back 4 again!! @ManUtd— Not3s (@Not3sofficial) August 22, 2022
Ten Hag's influence shines through.
Haven’t seen a resilient, energetic and organized ManUtd like these guys against Liverpool. And what a composed goal from Sancho🔥#MANLIV pic.twitter.com/1HVGMMmwwt— Joseph Beyanga Joe Walker (@Akeda4) August 22, 2022
Checking all the boxes.
- Tactically, Ten Hag has identified Liverpool's weak point.— James Robson (@jamesalanrobson) August 22, 2022
- Psychologically, he has motivated a group of players who were a shambles last week.
- And he's shown the leadership to make two massive calls over Maguire & Ronaldo.
This could be a seismic moment in his #mufc career
Can Man Utd keep this quality up?
WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED AND LIVERPOOL? The Old Trafford club are in action again on Saturday with an away game against Southampton. Liverpool, meanwhile, will host Bournemouth on the same day.