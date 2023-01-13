'We are not afraid!' - Man Utd star Fernandes sends message to Man City ahead of crucial derby clash

Bruno Fernandes has claimed that Manchester United believe in themselves and will have no fear when they take on Manchester City this Saturday.

United in great form

Can go within one point of City

Fernandes feeling fearless

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils play host to Pep Guardiola's men in the Premier League at the weekend knowing they are only four points behind their biggest rivals. However, they will also remember that they were thrashed 6-3 when the two teams met back in October at the Etihad.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Man City are one of the best clubs in the league, but it is about believing in ourselves," said Fernandes. "Now probably you can see a team that has a way to play that convinces the fans and the players it is the right one that can win games.

"You go into every game and the feeling you have now is that we are not afraid to play against anyone. In the past you couldn't see that. When the toughest games were coming, there was a little bit of 'can we do it or not?'.

"But now if you look at the fans, the players, everyone, you feel that we can play face-to-face with everyone at this moment. We know what this game means for everyone in the city, in the club, for the fans, for ourselves. It's been a good moment for us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have lost more Premier League home games against City than they have against any other opponent (8) and so they may well be wary of this fixture more than most. However, since that away defeat to Guardiola and Co. earlier on in the season, the Red Devils have lost just one league game in ten, winning seven and drawing two – so they should come into the derby with plenty of confidence.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Crédito: Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR FERNANDES? The two teams meet this Saturday at 12:30pm, if United win they move within just one point of City who are currently second in the division.