Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes reveals Iniesta inspiration

The Red Devils attacker aspires to have the same versatility as the former Barcelona midfielder

New signing Bruno Fernandes has identified Andres Iniesta as a source of inspiration as the Portuguese star looks to improve his game.

Iniesta starred for several seasons at Camp Nou for , stitching a world-class midfield together that allowed Lionel Messi to really shine.

The Spaniard himself often went under the radar but Fernandes has been a long-time fan and wants to model his own game on the 35-year-old's versatility.

“The one I liked to watch and follow was Iniesta, because Iniesta is a mix between an eight and a 10. It is a way I can do better, between eight and 10," Fernandes told Manchester United's official website.

"It is the guy who always likes to have the ball, take the risks, and I think Iniesta was one of the best in the world.

"For me, it was impressive how Iniesta finished his career without the Ballon d'Or. With everything he won, it is difficult for me to understand!”

Fernandes has hit the ground running since moving to Old Trafford from Sporting, scoring three goals and contributing four assists across nine appearances.

Along with Iniesta, Fernandes picked out Ronaldinho as an early football idol, citing the Brazilian's infectious love of the game.

"It depends. I have a lot of players I like to see. For example, in my first few years, the player I think is the one everyone liked and always will like is Ronaldinho," Fernandes said.

"For me, he is the player with the capacity to take you and put you in front of the TV, and you will stay for hours. For hours! Because he had that energy and happiness. He was happy in everything he did. You enjoy it when you see guys playing like that, so for the first few years Ronaldinho was my favourite player.

"After this, I have already said that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the players. As a professional player, he is the best you can follow.”

Determined to become one of the best, Fernandes also revealed his ruthless streak on the pitch when asked to sum up his playing personality in a word.

“Warrior, because for me every game is a battle. You need to go out to the game and just understand you need to beat your opponent," he said.

"With all of the respect, because you need to have respect for your opponent, but you need to beat them. If you don't beat them, they will beat you.

"It doesn't matter who is on the other team. If it is a friend, because I have friends playing in the Premier League, I don't care. At that moment I will be the biggest enemy they can have.”