‘Man Utd shouldn’t sell Martial, but they need a striker’ – Neville calls for ‘four or five’ signings

The Red Devils icon believes further investment is required in the next window in order for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to close on the Premier League elite

have no need to offload Anthony Martial but they should be looking to bring in another proven striker during the next transfer window, says Gary Neville.

The Red Devils have taken in an experimental campaign when it comes to their attacking unit.

international Martial has been given the chance to fill a central post, having inherited a famous No.9 jersey from Romelu Lukaku.

More teams

He has delivered on that show of faith, posting a career-best return of 22 goals across all competitions, while Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have also made impressive contributions.

A fearsome trio have helped to push United back into contention for a top-four finish, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side only needing to avoid defeat at Leicester on the final day in order to wrap up qualification.

Securing a place among Europe’s elite would be a positive step in the right direction for United, who have enjoyed a welcome upturn in fortune during 2020.

They are, however, still some way off the Premier League title pace and Neville believes a number of additions are required over the summer.

The Red Devils legend told Sky Sports: “They’ll need to sign four or five players.

“I don’t think this Man United side at the moment can challenge for the title.

“They need more additions. To be fair to Ole, at the time when he’s been at the club, I think the players he’s brought in have improved this team enormously.

“I think they need three or four of those as a minimum to even think about getting into third and second place.”

Pressed further on where United need to strengthen, Neville feels greater depth is required at the top end of the field.

He added: “They’re fantastic, the front three - wonderful to watch - all of them. I think they look like they’re playing for each other now, not just with each other.

“You could argue that the combinations weren’t there pre-lockdown, now I see them passing to each other, combining in the final third, looking like they enjoy setting up goals for each other.

Article continues below

“For me, that just comes out of respect. They’ve got three really good midfielders behind them. My concern for United is the depth, the drop they have beneath that talent that needs to be supported.

“When I say that United need a centre-forward, it’s not because they should sell Anthony Martial, it’s because they need a centre-forward.

“Manchester United should have two or three great centre-forwards, or wingers, not just one in each position.”