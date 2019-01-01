‘Man Utd should get Kante alongside Pogba’ – Bosnich urges raid for another World Cup winner

The former Red Devils goalkeeper believes a France international being linked with a move of his own would benefit from a countryman alongside him

should be considering a move to bring in N’Golo Kante alongside Paul Pogba, claims Mark Bosnich.

He is not the first to suggest that another World Cup-winning midfielder would offer obvious benefits to the Red Devils.

The former goalkeeper is, however, the latest to claim that Kante could bring the best out of Pogba at Old Trafford and bring unwelcome transfer talk around the 26-year-old to a close.

Bosnich told talkSPORT: “In terms of Pogba, and I feel very strongly about this, I would build the team around him.

“I think what they’ve got to do is look at where Pogba has been most successful, at and at the World Cup, and who was playing with him? Well, at the World Cup it was N’Golo Kante and Blaise Matuidi.

“So, if you’re looking for players, either look to bring those two in with him, or players of that ilk to play alongside him and bring the very best out of him.”

It may be that United lose Pogba before they get the chance to bring in any fresh faces alongside him, with reports of interest from Real Madrid refusing to go away.

The France international has hinted that it may be time for a change after three testing seasons back in , with Bosnich concerned by those comments from a key figure.

He added: “It’s a little bit worrying, but you don’t know about the games going on behind the scenes.

“I don’t know the lad personally, I can only go on what I see, what I read and what I hear.

“He seems to be the guy who needs to know he’s wanted and needs an arm put around him, so maybe it’s just a little bit of that.

“Maybe he wants to know the club are 100 per cent behind him, because he does carry the can when anything goes wrong.

“But that’s understandable. The best players get all the credit when things go right, but when they go wrong it’s usually the best players and the manager who cop it as well.”

Pogba faced plenty of criticism during the 2018-19 campaign, but he did deliver 16 goals and 11 assists to the United cause and also made the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.