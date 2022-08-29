'Man Utd are a serious option' - PSV star Gakpo insists Antony deal has no 'influence' on potential Old Trafford transfer

PSV winger Cody Gakpo has claimed that a move to Manchester United is a "serious" option for him ahead of the transfer deadline.

Gakpo confirms Man Utd's interest

He scored in PSV's win over Excelsior

Did not rule out a move to Old Trafford

WHAT HAPPENED? Gakpo has suggested that Antony's imminent transfer to Old Trafford will have no impact on his own future as he also continues to be linked with the Red Devils. The 23-year-old has indicated he is open to the switch but also insists they are not the only club interested in his services.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to ESPN after PSV's 6-1 win over Excelsior on Sunday, Gakpo said: “Manchester United is one of the interested clubs, but there are other options.

“United is a serious option, though. I can hear it all. I’m trying to get rid of it, but that’s difficult.”

On Antony's imminent transfer to United, he added: "Nice for him. But for me and my future, I think that has no influence. It’s like a puzzle so in the next few days I will see which puzzle fits best — for me, it’d be certainly not bad to stay at PSV. We’ll see."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Unlike Antony, who was omitted from Ajax's matchday squad over the weekend, Gakpo featured in Ruud van Nistelrooy's starting lineup for PSV and even scored a goal.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR GAKPO? Gakpo is due back in action for PSV at home to Volendam on August 31 and it remains to be seen whether United boss Erik ten Hag will try to bring him in before the transfer deadline a day later.