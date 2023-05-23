Man Utd sent Neymar transfer warning as Louis Saha suggests Erik ten Hag would struggle to manage PSG star

Louis Saha has warned Manchester United against signing Neymar, as the former striker believes Erik ten Hag could struggle to control the PSG star.

WHAT HAPPENED? It was reported in L'Equipe that the Red Devils have entered into negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain over the Brazilian, with the Ligue 1 outfit open to selling the 31-year-old this summer. It is believed that Neymar is also seriously considering leaving as he and Lionel Messi have repeatedly been targeted for criticism by the club's fans. However, former United striker Saha believes that Neymar might be a problem for Ten Hag because of his "lifestyle" and the beeline of paparazzi that follows him.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Neymar has been the superstar, which is substantially due to his talent but it can also be hard to manage. He was definitely of that status in Barcelona, but maybe that has changed over the years. He could be difficult to manage. With all due respect, I don't think he can adapt, but he will have to," Saha wrote in his column for OLBG.

"This current formula he has provided to PSG has not worked at all. His fitness has let him down in the last four months of the season - which is the most crucial part. It could be down to lifestyle or just how he is - but at Manchester United, they would expect much more from him because of his enormous price tag."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar has been struggling with an ankle injury, sustained against Lille in February, which has forced the player to go under the knife, limiting him to 29 appearances in all competitions. This makes Saha even more apprehensive about United's move as he is unsure whether the star forward will be able to give his best at the business end of the season when it matters the most.

"These clubs will be gambling a lot of money and will need a guarantee when these types of players are on the books. He would be a good name but he will need to guarantee that he can perform in the last three months of a season, because that's where trophies are won," Saha continued.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United might be spurred on to bring Neymar to Old Trafford as they are hoping to seal a Champions League spot for next season with a win against Chelsea on Thursday in the Premier League.