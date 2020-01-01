Man Utd respond to new Covid-19 restrictions with fans barred from Old Trafford return

The Red Devils will not be allowed to welcome fans into their stadium for the time being until the area enters Tier 2

will be involved in the first Premier League game of the 2020-21 season to have fans in attendance, but it will be a while longer before Old Trafford can open its doors to spectators.

The Red Devils' trip to the London Stadium to face West Ham on December 5 will mark the return of supporters to a top-flight match in England for the first time since before the league was suspended in March following the first wave of Covid-19 infections in the country.

Regions in have been placed in different tiers of lockdown as the country continues to battle the pandemic. As of December 2, Teams in Tier 1 areas, which have the least intense restrictions, will be permitted to allow up to 4,000 fans in attendance, Tier 2 cities can welcome 2,000 into their stadiums and matches in Tier 3 zones will continue behind closed doors.

London has been put into Tier 2 for the time being, meaning some supporters can take in the clash between the Hammers and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team, but United fans will not be allowed entry.

As United are in an area that falls under Tier 3, fans are still barred from attending matches at Old Trafford but the club hopes to open the doors once again in the near future.

"Manchester United notes the government decision to keep Trafford in the Tier 3 category of Covid-19 restrictions," a statement on the club's website read.

"This means games at Old Trafford will continue to take place behind closed doors until further notice. Our plans for safely welcoming fans back to Old Trafford are well advanced and we look forward to doing so, as soon as we are given the go-ahead.

"We will continue to work with local authorities on finalising our plans so that we can move quickly when our area comes out of Tier 3.

"Some of our forthcoming away games in Tier 2 areas may take place with a limited number of fans in attendance. However, under current guidelines, away fans will not be permitted to attend."

Before the match between West Ham and United, 's meeting with will host some supporters.

Fans will also be allowed in for 's home game against Leeds later on December 5.