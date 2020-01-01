Man Utd stars Rashford, Martial & Greenwood bettering Salah, Mane & Firmino is exciting – Hargreaves

The former Red Devils midfielder has saluted the efforts of a promising attacking unit that has scored 55 goals between them in the 2019-20 campaign

’s front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood are outperforming ’s title-winning trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino this season, with Owen Hargreaves considering that to be a sign of “exciting times”.

Between them in the 2019-20 campaign, a fearsome attacking unit at Old Trafford have found the target on 55 occasions.

Martial and Rashford have recorded 20 efforts apiece, while hot prospect Greenwood is up to 15 at just 18 years of age.

More teams

Finding a spark in the final third of the field has helped to breathe new life into the resurgent Red Devils, with the efforts of their forwards bettering those of Premier League champions at Anfield.

Salah, Mane and Firmino have enjoyed another standout season at Liverpool, but only have 51 goals as a collective.

Hargreaves considers that to be a notable feather in United’s cap, with there plenty of cause for optimism in Manchester.

The former Red Devils midfielder told Premier League Productions after seeing Martial, Rashford and Greenwood all find the target in a 5-2 mauling of Bournemouth: “Everyone speaks about the best front three in the Premier League in Salah, Mane and Firmino – they are. They have proven it – 51 goals between them.

“But Martial, Rashford, Greenwood - all in their teens or early 20s – have scored more than that Liverpool front three.

“It’s not a competition but it shows you that these guys are ready to take the mantle.

“With [Paul] Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in behind, wow! What a group of players that front five is. It’s exciting times for Manchester United.”

Rashford made the same comment after helping to pick off the Cherries in United’s most recent outing.

Article continues below

He told BT Sport: "The lads enjoyed it today. Definitely exciting times. It doesn't matter who scores as long as we are scoring and picking up points in the table.

"It is always positive for teams if their forwards are scoring. It is important now to push on until the end of the season."

United, who remain in the hunt for a top-four finish and qualification this season, will be back in action on Thursday when they take in a trip to relegation-threatened .