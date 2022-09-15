Man Utd dealt Rashford injury blow but Ten Hag backs in-form frontman to make England's World Cup squad

Erik ten Hag believes that Marcus Rashford will be called up for England's World Cup squad despite a fresh injury setback at Manchester United.

Rashford suffering from ankle injury

Ten Hag continues to back the forward

Likely to return after international break

WHAT HAPPENED? Rashford has enjoyed a bright start to the 2022-23 season under United's new manager, scoring three goals in six appearances, including a brace against Arsenal. However, an ankle problem now looks set to rule him out of Gareth Southgate's plans for upcoming Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany. Ten Hag has confirmed he'll miss United's next Europa League outing, but he hopes a prized asset won't be out for "too long" and still expects him to make a strong case for a ticket to the World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He’s not available. The consequence after Arsenal, he has a muscle injury," the Dutch tactician said ahead of the Red Devils' trip to Sheriff Tiraspol. "No, I don’t think too long (his absence), but I cannot tell how long. It’s not really bad and we expect him to be back quite soon in the team."

When asked about Rashford's chances of making England's World Cup squad, Ten Hag added: "It’s quite obvious and quite clear (he can). He played really good seasons and this season he has had a great comeback. He’s shown his great potential and quality."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford sat out United's Europa League opener against Real Sociedad last Thursday with the same injury. Ten Hag still has plenty of attacking options in the 24-year-old's absence, with Cristiano Ronaldo set to lead the line again and summer signing Antony in contention to play a support role on the right wing.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD? Rashford will try to make the most of the international break and get fit so that he is up and running to face Manchester City in the derby on October 2.