Man Utd Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule
Manchester United begin the 2021-22 Premier League season with an intriguing clash against rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils beat Marcelo Bielsa's side 6-2 at home in the 2020-21 campaign back in December 2020, before a 0-0 draw at Elland Road in the reverse fixture on April 25.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men then have back-to-back away fixtures against Southampton and Wolves, before their second home match of the league season against Newcastle on September 11.
United's first meeting with Liverpool comes on October 23 and will be played at Old Trafford, with the away match against Jurgen Klopp's side scheduled for March 19.
The first Manchester derby of the league campaign, meanwhile, is slated for November 6, with the return fixture due to be played in March, at the Etihad Stadium.
Indeed, a tricky set of fixtures awaits Solskjaer and his side in March 2022, with United due to host Tottenham, as well as having away games against City and Liverpool.
The season ends with a home game against Chelsea before a trip to Crystal Palace on the final day of the campaign,
Manchester United Premier League fixtures 2021-22
|Date
|Time
|Match
|14/08/2021
|15:00
|Manchester United v Leeds United
|21/08/2021
|15:00
|Southampton v Manchester United
|28/08/2021
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Manchester United
|11/09/2021
|15:00
|Manchester United v Newcastle United
|18/09/2021
|15:00
|West Ham United v Manchester United
|25/09/2021
|15:00
|Manchester United v Aston Villa
|02/10/2021
|15:00
|Manchester United v Everton
|16/10/2021
|15:00
|Leicester City v Manchester United
|23/10/2021
|15:00
|Manchester United v Liverpool
|30/10/2021
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
|06/11/2021
|15:00
|Manchester United v Manchester City
|20/11/2021
|15:00
|Watford v Manchester United
|27/11/2021
|15:00
|Chelsea v Manchester United
|30/11/2021
|20:00
|Manchester United v Arsenal
|04/12/2021
|15:00
|Manchester United v Crystal Palace
|11/12/2021
|15:00
|Norwich City v Manchester United
|14/12/2021
|19:45
|Brentford v Manchester United
|18/12/2021
|15:00
|Manchester United v Brighton
|26/12/2021
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Manchester United
|28/12/2021
|15:00
|Manchester United v Burnley
|01/01/2022
|15:00
|Manchester United v Wolverhampton
|15/01/2022
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Manchester United
|22/01/2022
|15:00
|Manchester United v West Ham United
|08/02/2022
|19:45
|Burnley v Manchester United
|12/02/2022
|15:00
|Manchester United v Southampton
|19/02/2022
|15:00
|Leeds United v Manchester United
|26/02/2022
|15:00
|Manchester United v Watford
|05/03/2022
|15:00
|Manchester City v Manchester United
|12/03/2022
|15:00
|Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
|19/03/2022
|15:00
|Liverpool v Manchester United
|02/04/2022
|15:00
|Manchester United v Leicester City
|09/04/2022
|15:00
|Everton v Manchester United
|16/04/2022
|15:00
|Manchester United v Norwich City
|23/04/2022
|15:00
|Arsenal v Manchester United
|30/04/2022
|15:00
|Manchester United v Brentford
|07/05/2022
|15:00
|Brighton v Manchester United
|15/05/2022
|15:00
|Manchester United v Chelsea
|22/05/2022
|16:00
|Crystal Palace v Manchester United