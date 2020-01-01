Man Utd star Pereira takes aim at ‘arrogant’ Liverpool rivals Van Dijk & Milner

The Red Devils midfielder has picked out two Premier League title winners at Anfield as players he considers to be cocky in their approach

midfielder Andreas Pereira has taken aim at a couple of rivals at , with Virgil van Dijk and James Milner branded “arrogant” by the Brazilian.

The South American was speaking with Desimpedidos in his homeland when asked to pick out Premier League foes that he considers a little too big for their boots.

Pereira did not spread the net far from Old Trafford when opting to single out two Premier League title winners on the books at Anfield.

More teams

He referred to Van Dijk and Milner as “marrento's”, which translates from Portuguese as arrogant or cocky.

The 24-year-old said: “I don't really like that guy, Milner.

“And to tell you the truth, I don't like that guy, the defender, Van Dijk. [He is] marrento, man. Even the way he plays is kind of arrogant.”

It is not the first time since wrapping up a long-awaited Premier League crown that certain figures on Merseyside have been accused of arrogance.

After sparking a heated row with the Liverpool bench during a 5-3 defeat for at Anfield, Blues boss Frank Lampard called on the Reds to retain a humble streak amid their recent successes.

He said: “On the bench, I've got no problem with Jurgen Klopp, he's managed his team and it's fantastic.

“Some of the bench, it's a fine line between when you're winning and they've won the league, fair play to Liverpool Football Club, but also don't get too arrogant with it. In match play you get emotional and that was it.”

Pereira would appear to share Lampard’s way of thinking, but there are plenty of players in that he is a big fan of.

Article continues below

Unsurprisingly, many of those are fellow internationals, with star turns on the books at and Chelsea sitting among his favourites.

“David Luiz and Willian are the good guys,” said Pereira, who admitted to enjoying meeting up with familiar faces before big games.

The United academy graduate also picked out defenders Thiago Silva and Marquinhos as players he holds in the highest regard, as well as ’s talismanic skipper Sergio Ramos.