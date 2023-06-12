Man Utd legend Paul Scholes explains how Erik ten Hag has 'totally' transformed player culture at Old Trafford

Paul Scholes has been left impressed with how Erik ten Hag has managed to change things at Old Trafford in just a year.

Scholes lauds Ten Hag for transforming Man Utd

Has command over dressing room

Man Utd won Carabao Cup and finished third in league

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester United star suggested that there is a transformation at Old Trafford where the players no longers get their way but rather listen to the manager on the way the team should play. He appreciated the Dutchman's command over the dressing room.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to ManUtd.com, Scholes said, "He's just no nonsense. I think, in the past, the players at this club have probably played the way they want to rather than the way the manager wants to. I think he’s totally turned that around.

"The players do what their manager wants, they stick to what he wants off the pitch, on the pitch, and I think everyone's seeing the benefits from that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United finally ended their trophy drought this season by winning the Carabao Cup. They also finished third on the league table and confirmed their place in the Champions League next season.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Manchester United are set to play pre-season friendlies in Edinburgh and the US starting on July 19.