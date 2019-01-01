Man Utd outcast Smalling open to permanent Roma move

Unwanted at Old Trafford, the England defender would be interested in staying in Italy if all goes well with his loan spell at the Serie A club

Chris Smalling can foresee a long-term future for himself in if his loan at from goes to plan.

The 29-year-old defender swapped Old Trafford for Stadio Olimpico in search of playing time after falling out of the first-team picture at United.

Harry Maguire's arrival sent centre-back Smalling further down the pecking order and his hopes of returning to favour appear limited for as long as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains in charge.

Roma offered a way out and the international jumped to seize what could become more than a temporary lifeline.

"I think this is an opportunity that came to me that I was very interested in, and I was very eager to come," Smalling said.

"It happened very quickly. I am very focused on the next game, getting up to speed with training and learning the manager's methods. And then hopefully I'll have a very good season. After that, we will see.

"To have a chance at a big club, if it goes well and the club is happy and I am happy, then I can definitely see a longer-term future in ."

Smalling is "looking forward" to testing his defensive qualities in Serie A and will have an important part to play in the , for which his parent club have also qualified.

The former man says winning the competition with Roma would be more special than it was with United in 2017.

"I think this club definitely has a chance," he said.

"We will be one of the favourites in the competition. Obviously, there are a few other clubs too, but Roma will be among the favourites.

Article continues below

"It has been great to have won it previously, but it would be even greater to win it here in Italy."

Smalling made 34 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils in 2018-19 although didn't appear under Solskjaer at the start of the new season prior to his switch to the Stadio Olimpico.

He is one of four first-team players to have left United to go to Italy, with Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez moving to , while Matteo Darmian completed a switch to .