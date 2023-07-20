Man Utd have their new No.1! Andre Onana completes £48m transfer from Inter to replace David de Gea between the sticks

James Westwood
onana(C)Getty Images
Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueA. OnanaInternazionaleTransfersSerie ADavid de Gea

Andre Onana has completed a £48 million ($62m) transfer to Manchester United from Inter.

  • Man Utd confirm Onana deal
  • Signs five-year contract at Old Trafford
  • De Gea replacement secured

WHAT HAPPENED? United confirmed Onana's arrival at Old Trafford on Thursday as the 27-year-old goalkeeper put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the option of an extra year. The Red Devils have reportedly paid Inter £44m ($57m) upfront for Onana and the remaining £4m will be delivered in add-ons.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Onana has been signed as a replacement for former United No.1 David de Gea, who left the club upon the expiration of his contract in June. The Cameroonian shot-stopper previously worked under Erik ten Hag at Ajax, and has admitted that he is delighted to be reuniting with the Dutchman at Old Trafford.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Inter have sanctioned Onana's departure after just one full season, having initially signed him on a free transfer in July 2022. The talented 'keeper made 41 appearances across all competitions for the Nerazzurri last season, including a Champions League final outing against Manchester City. Inter ended up suffering a 1-0 defeat in Istanbul, but Onana produced a stellar display between the sticks and showed off his exceptional distribution skills - which United fans will hope to see on a regular basis in 2023-24.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

André Onana(C)GettyImages

Onana Ten HagGetty

David de Gea Manchester United 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Onana is expected to join the rest of the United squad for their pre-season tour of the U.S., with friendly encounters against Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund all set to be squeezed in before the end of July.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

94818 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 34539Jude Bellingham
  • 8840Christopher Nkunku
  • 7470Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 8699Mason Mount
  • 4839Sandro Tonali
  • 11266Other
94818 Votes

Editors' Picks