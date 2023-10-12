Revealed: Man Utd make decision over new deals for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial

Manchester United have reportedly taken a decision over new deals for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial.

Man Utd will extend Wan-Bissaka and Lindelof contracts

Martial's future up in the air

Has a further 12-month option in his contract

WHAT HAPPENED? According to the Mirror, the Red Devils will hand contract extensions to Wan-Bissaka and Lindelof. The defensive duo have been able to earn the trust of manager Erik ten Hag in the limited opportunities that have been handed to them.

While the right-back has rediscovered his form under the Dutch tactician, Lindelof has been impressive as a replacement for either Lisandro Martinez or Raphael Varane, the two first-choice centre-backs.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, Martial's situation is complicated. The French forward is in the final year of his contract and the board still remains undecided about whether to tie him down with a new deal. The club has an option to extend his current deal for a further 12-month period.

Nevertheless, Martial has failed to prove himself and has scored just 10 goals for United under Ten Hag.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United will be back in action against Sheffield United on October 21 after the international break.