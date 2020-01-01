Man Utd need Sancho to light up Old Trafford, says ex-Red Devil winger Sharpe

The Borussia Dortmund teenager looks set to swap the Bundesliga for the Premier League next year, with United expected to be in the hunt

should do everything within their power to bring Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford next season, according to former Red Devils winger Lee Sharpe.

The forward has signalled his intent to exit the outfit at the close of the current campaign, with the international heavily linked with a move back to his home country and the Premier League.

United are likely to be among the contenders seeking to seal the teenager's services if Sancho chooses to return home, though any move is likely to see the club forced into a record fee to beat off rivals across Europe.

More teams

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in need of further firepower in attack as his side look to establish themselves once again as top-four contenders.

Ex-midfielder Sharpe, who was a three-time title winner under Sir Alex Ferguson during his playing days, has called on his former club to put themselves firmly in the driving seat to bring Sancho to the Theatre of Dreams.

"I think he is one of the hottest properties in football at the moment," Sharpe said. "It's not like he's just been doing it for a couple of months.

"He's been doing it for a few seasons now, so he's proved he's got the consistency and proved he can do it week after week at a high level.

"This is the sort of player that United as a team and as a group of fans that you want your club to be linked with. I think he’s a fantastic player and would fit in great at United.

Article continues below

"It’s very difficult for young players to play at that consistent level. He’s done it for a few seasons now, he’s created chances, he’s making defenders look foolish, he’s scoring his fair share of goals and he’s showing he’s the complete player.

"His work ethic is fantastic and he’s the sort of player you want at your club and I’m sure United won’t be the only club chasing him. Fingers crossed they get him and he can light up Old Trafford next season."

Sancho is widely expected to be a part of the England squad that will look to challenge for silverware at this year, after playing a role in their Nations League campaign earlier this year.