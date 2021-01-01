‘Man Utd need goalscoring machine like Haaland or Kane’ – Sharpe wants striker signing

The former Red Devils winger is a fan of the options already available to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but feels a natural finisher would aid the cause

The next step in ’s evolution needs to see them bring in a “goalscoring machine”, says Lee Sharpe, with Erling Haaland and Harry Kane considered to fit the mould for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Two prolific frontmen have seen moves to Old Trafford mooted in recent times.

United had hoped to position themselves at the front of a queue for Haaland 12 months ago, with the presence of Norwegian coach Solskjaer working in their favour, but the talented 20-year-old headed to .

talisman Kane is another to have been linked with the Red Devils on a regular basis, with talk of £200 million ($273m) deals doing the rounds at one stage.

Sharpe believes United, who have forced their way back into title contention this season, need a player of that ilk to provide competition and inspiration for the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

The former Red Devils winger told Stadium Astro when asked if Haaland would be the best option: “I think Haaland is unbelievable.

“I played with his dad at Leeds and he couldn’t score a goal if he tried and his son has come out as this prolific goalscoring machine – he’s absolutely unbelievable.

“I’d love to see him at Old Trafford but whoever signs him, if someone does at the end of this season, watch out.

“If or Man City get him, I don’t think there is anyone to stop them going and winning the league.

“I think Martial on his day can be absolutely fantastic and then he can switch off and not look interested and stroll around the place.

“[Edinson] Cavani, years of experience and a great goalscorer, but I’m not sure he can do it week in, week out. He will be used as more of an impact sub. Rashford will chop and change from the middle to the wide position.

“I think the next thing for United is Haaland or someone like Harry Kane – a goalscoring machine because they do create so many chances.

“If you are a goalscorer, a natural goalscorer, you are going to get chances and you are going to score bagfuls at that club.”

Martial opened the scoring for United in their most recent outing, but Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes once again proved to the match-winner as his penalty helped to edge out Aston Villa 2-1 – with that victory drawing the Red Devils level with Liverpool at the top of the table.