Man Utd out of the running? Napoli set insane asking price for Victor Osimhen as president suggests only PSG can afford Nigerian star

Manchester United have been dealt a significant blow in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen as Napoli's president suggested he will cost €200 million.

Europe's top teams linked to Osimhen

Napoli want him to stay

President suggests €200m asking price

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker has been linked with several top teams after his prolific season with the Serie A champions. United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have all been credited with an interest in the Nigeria international, but Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis believes the French champions are the only team who could afford to buy him this summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The only club that could afford Victor Osimhen is Paris Saint-Germain. If [PSG president] Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants to send in a bid around €200m (£170m/$220m), we wait and we see what happens. I personally think that Victor will stay here," he told Sport Mediaset.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have had their eye on the 24-year-old as they look to sign a new striker. Harry Kane was their favoured option to strengthen their attack but Tottenham are determined to keep him for at least another year. United have been unable to convince Spurs to let him leave and it appears they will hit a similar obstacle when it comes to luring Osimhen to Old Trafford.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Erik ten Hag's team will start their pre-season campaign on Wednesday when they face Leeds in Oslo, followed by a game against Lyon in Edinburgh on July 19.