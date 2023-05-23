Manchester United are monitoring Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby but Newcastle are also interested in the player, who could cost as much as £69m.

WHAT HAPPENED? Both Man United and Newcastle appear to be finalising their shortlists for the summer transfer window and Diaby is of interest to both clubs, as per Sky Germany. However, the interest from the Red Devils will depend on the result of their takeover, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim still attempting to buy the club. Leverkusen could ask for as much as £69m ($85.7m), with Diaby viewed as a key player by Xabi Alonso.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The France international has made 47 appearances in all competitions this season and has contributed to 25 goals, with 14 scored and 11 assisted. His contract runs until 2025, meaning that Leverkusen are not under any great pressure to sell.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Newcastle have already confirmed their participation in next season's Champions League and United will do the same if they avoid defeat against Chelsea on Thursday. United have also been linked with a potential swoop for a new striker, with Harry Kane viewed as the top target, along with a goalkeeper, amid links with Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? While the club are likely to qualify for the Champions League, they will also aim to stop Manchester City from completing the treble by beating their rivals in the FA Cup final.