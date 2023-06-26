Man Utd to miss out? Adrien Rabiot set to stay at Juventus after agreeing new contract

Manchester United appear set to miss out on Adrien Rabiot once again, with the midfielder reportedly agreeing a new contract at Juventus.

France international about to hit free agency

Red Devils want him at Old Trafford

New Juventus deal on the cards

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international has registered on the Red Devils’ recruitment radar for some time now, with efforts made to take him to Old Trafford on a regular basis. Interest has been rekindled in 2023, but a familiar theme is playing out.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Corriere dello Sport reports that, despite having an offer on the table from England, Rabiot has reached an agreement with Juve. His mother, who also acts as his agent, has held positive discussions in Saint Tropez, with it possible that paperwork will be signed on Wednesday.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Rabiot had been due to become a free agent at the end of June, with United alerted to his potential availability once more, but an offer of €7 million (£6m/$8m) over the course of a one-year deal is said to have convinced the 28-year-old that he should remain in Turin for at least another 12 months.

WHAT NEXT? Rabiot figured prominently for Juve last season, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists across 48 appearances in all competitions, and will remain an important part of Massimiliano Allegri’s plans as United boss Erik ten Hag is forced to turn his attention elsewhere in pursuit of midfield reinforcements.