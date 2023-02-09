Man Utd's midfield targeted? Leeds caretaker boss Skubala's half-time notes leaked

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United's midfield looked weak in the absence of Casemiro, who is serving a three-match suspension for his red card against Crystal Palace. The combination of Fred and Marcel Sabitzer failed to produce the goods in the middle of the park and Leeds were able to break through the lines freely throughout the 90 minutes.

WHAT NEXT? Leeds will take on United once again on Sunday in the Premier League reverse fixture at Elland Road.