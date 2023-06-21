Man Utd lodge improved £50m Mason Mount transfer bid - but Chelsea respond with immediate counter-offer

Manchester United have reportedly made an improved offer of up to £50m for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, but the the Blues have swiftly countered.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Athletic, Manchester United's have offered £45m upfront for Mount, with an additional £5 million in add-ons. However, Chelsea have swiftly responded by requesting a fee of £60m plus £5m in add-ons. While negotiations between the two clubs are progressing, a final agreement has not yet been reached.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea had previously rejected a £40m offer from Manchester United, but Erik ten Hag is reportedly determined to get a deal for Mount over the line in a bid to increase his options in the middle of the park for next season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: However, United might not keep improving their offer as they feel that since the England international has only one year left in his contract, Chelsea will be forced to do business as they run the risk of losing the player for free next summer. The midfielder has already rejected multiple attempts by Chelsea to get him to sign a new contract which further bolsters United's confidence that a deal can be struck.

WHAT NEXT? Whether Manchester United will match Chelsea's counter-offer remains to be seen, which could prove decisive in the protracted transfer saga. The Blues need to sell players this summer to balance the books after they splurged over £600m in the previous two transfer windows.