Man Utd & Liverpool see Kolo Muani price tag set at €100m by Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly keen on Randal Kolo Muani, but have seen the striker’s price tag set at €100 million (£89m/$107m).

French striker impressing in Germany

Attracting Premier League interest

Price tag continues to rise

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international, who impressed at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar, has been catching the eye for Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. The 24-year-old has registered 13 goals and 10 assists in the 2022-23 campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: L’Equipe reports that Kolo Muani continues to attract interest from the Premier League, but states that potential suitors have been made aware that they will need to dig deep in order to get a deal done.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Eintracht were initially demanding around €80m (£71m/$86m) from any transfer agreement, but their asking price has been pushed up as Kolo Muani continues to see his stock soar.

WHAT NEXT? Kolo Muani is said to be keen on making a move to England, with Liverpool and Manchester United expected to be in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer as Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag seek to bring added firepower to their respective ranks.