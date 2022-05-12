Man Utd-linked Osimhen reveals stance on his future

Manchester United-linked striker Victor Osimhen has revealed his stance on his future, while hailing Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti as "a very high-level coach".

Napoli initially signed Osimhen from Lille in July 2020, forking out a club-record fee of €70 million (£60m/$73m) to secure the services of one of the highest-rated young forwards in Europe.

The 23-year-old has hit 27 goals in his first 60 outings for the Italian outfit, reportedly attracting attention from United in the process.

What has Osimhen said about his future?

Osimhen has also been linked with Arsenal and Newcastle, but he remains under contract at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium until 2025.

Spalletti's continued presence at Napoli will likely ensure that the Nigerian stays put, as he believes he has taken his game to new heights thanks to the Italian tactician's man-management skills.

"I have to thank Spalletti so much," Osimhen has told Radio Kiss Kiss. "He helped me a lot in my growth as a footballer from many points of view, and I have to thank him and his staff for helping me score all these goals. They helped me improve my movement.

"He always talks to me after training and trains me both with and without the ball. I know I'm dealing with a very high-level coach, really. It is a great honour and a real pleasure to be trained by him, and I hope to be able to work with him for many more years."

Osimhen targets 2022-23 Scudetto at Napoli

Osihmen further indicated that he is set to remain at Napoli beyond the summer when discussing their 2021-22 campaign, which has seen the club secure a top-four finish but ultimately fall short of Serie A glory.

The Nigeria international has vowed that Napoli will come back for the Scudetto with even more determination next season, as he added: "It is a great honour for me to have achieved this goal [qualifying for the Champions League] with my team-mates. We are very happy to be able to measure ourselves in the biggest European club competition.

"We are more disappointed than [the fans] for not having [won the title]. We are, because we had the quality to win it. It was our dream to win it. Of course, our hope remains to win the title and for this, we will give everything next season to try again."

