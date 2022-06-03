Man Utd-linked De Jong makes Ten Hag admission amid talk of summer transfer from Barcelona

The Netherlands international continues to see a big-money move to Old Trafford speculated on, but he claims to be happy at Camp Nou

Frenkie de Jong continues to generate talk of interest from Manchester United, with a summer transfer being speculated on, and the Barcelona midfielder admits that he enjoyed working with new Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

The Netherlands international is, however, eager to point out that he remains tied to a contract at Camp Nou and happy to continue living a professional dream in Catalunya.

A formal approach from Old Trafford may test Barca’s resolve at some stage, and De Jong’s desire to stay put, but for now the talented 25-year-old midfielder is reluctant to be drawn into a debate regarding where he will be plying his trade in 2022-23.

What has Frenkie de Jong said about links to Man Utd?

The Dutch star has been quizzed on the rumours he continues to generate while away on UEFA Nations League duty with his country and has told Algemeen Dagblad: “I have enough confidence in myself [to be a success at Barcelona]. I am not afraid.

“I recently spoke extensively with the trainer [Xavi]. That was a very good conversation.

“I will not go into that [the links to United]. Not even about other names or clubs. I used to be naive and open-minded about it. I don’t do that any more.

“I understand that that link is made. That sum is not that difficult, it is logical.

“I have enjoyed working with Ten Hag at Ajax – and I can’t look into the future, of course. But I prefer to stay at Barcelona.

“That has always been my dream club and it still is. As long as I don’t hear from the club management, I assume nothing is going on.”

Did De Jong enjoy success when working with Ten Hag?

Ten Hag, who is inheriting the managerial reins at United this summer from interim coach Ralf Rangnick, spent 18 months working with De Jong at Ajax after taking charge of Eredivisie giants in December 2017.

The pair savoured domestic double delight in 2019, claiming a top-flight crown and the Dutch Cup, while also stunning the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus en route to the Champions League semi-finals.

That success led to an exodus of top talent in Amsterdam, with De Jong joining the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Kasper Dolberg in heading for the exits.

Barcelona splashed out £77 million ($97m) on De Jong and have seen him take in 140 appearances across three seasons.

Life has not always been easy for the Dutch star in Spain, with Barca experiencing financial struggles off the field and issues with inconsistency on it.

Trust has always been shown in De Jong, as a key man for the present and future, but United remain in the market for midfield reinforcements after losing the likes of Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata to free agency and may be tempted to ask questions of Barca before the next recruitment deadline passes.

