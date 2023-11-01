'Don't know where you got that idea!' - Man Utd legend David Beckham sends message to Harry Kane after Bayern Munich star's stunning goal from inside his own half against Darmstadt

David Beckham teased Harry Kane with a message after Bayern Munich star's stunning halfway goal resembled the legend's 1997 strike against Wimbledon.

Kane scored outrageous long-ranger

Echoed Beckham's strike for Man Utd in 1997

United legend sends message to striker

WHAT HAPPENED? The England captain sent the Allianz Arena on its feet with a stunning effort from inside his own half in Bayern's 8-0 win over Darmstadt in the Bundesliga. After receiving the ball in the centre circle, he took a glance and chipped the ball over the keeper's head into the back of the net closely imitating Beckham's strike.

The former Manchester United player catapulted himself into the spotlight after scoring from a similar distance against Wimbledon on the opening matchday of the 1996-97 Premier League season in the presence of Sir Alex Ferguson in the dugout. Beckham took to Instagram to congratulate the player and also had a light banter with Kane as he wrote: "I mean don't know where you got that idea from @harrykane What a Goal".

Kane put that up on his Instagram story and replied: "Respect (along with a handshake emoji) @davidbeckham".

@harrykane Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane went to bag a hat-trick in that game, his second for Bayern, and is currently the only player in Europe's top five football leagues with more than 15 goal involvements with 12 strikes and five assists in nine outings.

WHAT NEXT? Kane will be eager to add to his goal tally when the Bavarians face Saarbrucken in a DFB Pokal second-round clash on Wednesday.