Man Utd legend Cantona first to sign up for new fan ownership scheme

The Frenchman confirmed his participation in the new system, which gives supporters shares that carry voting rights

Eric Cantona is backing Manchester United supporters’ in the launch of a new fan ownership share scheme that has been promised by the Glazer family.

Joel Glazer told fans at a virtual meeting earlier this month of plans to create a scheme that would give supporters a new class of shares which will each carry the same voting rights as the shares owned by the Glazer family, giving them a chance to have their say on how the club is run.

Club legend Cantona is the first to have signed up to the scheme, which is being set up by Manchester United Supporters’ Trust (MUST).

Why did Cantona say?

In a slightly tongue-in-cheek advert which is being plastered around Manchester city centre, the Frenchman says: “Yes my friends, I have signed for United again.”

MUST announced the former forward as the first person to sign up for the initiative which allows United fans to register their commitment to becoming a supporter shareholder in the club.

What has Joel Glazer said?

After the meeting, which was met with cautious optimism from the fans, present executive co-chairman Glazer released a statement that read: "I was pleased to join the fans' forum to listen to the views of supporters, address their questions, and share ideas on how we can improve the way we work together.

"As owners, we want exactly the same thing as the fans - a successful team and a strong club - and we want to work in partnership to achieve those objectives.

"Fans are the lifeblood of Manchester United and I am personally committed to ensuring that they are given an enhanced voice, through the creation of a Fan Advisory Board and a Fan Share Scheme.

"The club has been in discussions with MUST regarding a fan share scheme for a number of months and has already sought external legal advice on options. Discussions will now intensify, with the aim of agreeing a plan before the start of the new season."

What else was said?

MUST Chief Executive Duncan Drasdo said: “Once again Eric Cantona is leading the attack for United and we as United fans need to follow his example - and join the Sign for United campaign.

“No one loves the club more than we do so fans should be at the heart of ownership. This is our chance to take the first step towards that change. Joel Glazer promised to create the biggest supporters share scheme in sport – now is the time to make good on that promise.”

