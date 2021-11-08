Man Utd ignored Neville’s advice on £60m Cancelo and allowed City to swoop in

Gary Neville has revealed that Manchester United ignored his advice to sign Joao Cancelo, with a lack of movement on the transfer front at Old Trafford allowing Manchester City to eventually snap the Portuguese star up for £60 million ($81m).

The versatile operator caught Neville’s eye during a brief stint in charge of La Liga side Valencia in 2015-16, with his potential clear for all to see.

United were urged to make a move, but Cancelo ended up joining Italian giants Juventus in 2018 before moving to City a year later – where he has become a key part of Pep Guardiola’s plans.

What has been said?

Neville told his podcast for Sky Sports on why Cancelo would have been a shrewd addition for the Red Devils: “I had him as a very young player at Valencia but you could just see exceptional talent.

“I made calls back to England, you could imagine to which club I’m talking about, [saying], ‘if you’d ever take a young player, he’s one you’d take’.

“Him and Andre Gomes, I felt, were exceptional talents that could come and grace the Premier League. Andre has had bad injuries which stopped him.

“But I think the education Joao Cancelo had in Italy would have been a good one for him. I think Italy toughens you up from a defensive perspective being at Juventus.

“When City paid £60m for him the only doubt I had was the fact did City need to spend £60m on a full-back again because they already had players in those positions. Not any doubt whatsoever about what this player was.

“He’s an athletic machine. He’s a brilliant runner, he’s a beautiful runner with the ball, he’s a tough kid as well. He’s strong, he’s brave in his defending, he affects the game in defence and attack. He’s delivering on what I thought he would in terms of you see players sometimes not realising their potential, he is realising his potential. I couldn’t be happier for him as a person.”

The bigger picture

Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Atletico Madrid: 🅰️🅰️



Joao Cancelo vs Club Brugge: 🅰️🅰️🅰️



𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗻 𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝘂𝗹𝗹𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸𝘀 ✨ pic.twitter.com/eYYydsfRSb — Goal (@goal) November 4, 2021

Cancelo does face fierce competition for places at City and was snapped up by Guardiola to provide depth in full-back berths.

He has, however, shown that he can turn his hand to a role in midfield, while also providing a useful source of goals and assists from the flanks.

The 27-year-old has found the target on two occasions through 17 appearances this season, while also teeing up five efforts for others – with three of those coming in one memorable Champions League outing against Club Brugge on November 3.