‘Man Utd have the firepower to rival anybody’ – Giggs sees spark back under Solskjaer

The Red Devils legend has been impressed by the minor tweaks a former team-mate has made to get an underperforming side firing on all cylinders again

The firepower at Manchester United’s disposal “rivals any team within the Premier League”, claims Ryan Giggs, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having helped to rekindle the club’s spark.

The Red Devils stood accused of having deserted their attacking principles during Jose Mourinho’s time at the helm, with the Portuguese considered to favour a more defensive mindset.

He paid the price for that approach with his job, with United having suffered a humbling tumble down the English top-flight table in 2018-19.

They have, however, looked back to their best since handing the reins to Solskjaer, with the treble-winning hero of the past having freed key men from their shackles.

He has overseen six successive victories, aided by a welcome return to form for the likes of Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba, with minor tweaks having delivered rich rewards.

United legend Giggs told Premier League Productions of the changes Solskjaer has made: "Well, reminding the players how good they are.

"It's little tweaks. It's like you see with golfers. Just a little tweak to the game that someone else on the outside might have seen.

"Ole's been to a few games before he took over. I was at a game next to him, and he was pointing out to me: 'Look at the full-backs, they're not high enough.' Things that we were used to, things that you associate with Man United teams.

"'OK you score two, we'll score three' and I think he's instilled that back into them that we need to score goals, we need to attack and if we're all higher up the pitch then it just poses the opposition that question.

"All of a sudden teams are going from, 'right it's Man United, we've got a chance today' to actually, 'oh yeah, we'll be defending, we'll be deeper'.

"With the front players that United have got, not only the starting players but the ones coming off the bench, you've seen [Alexis] Sanchez, you've seen [Romelu] Lukaku now having an impact. It rivals any team within the Premier League the firepower that United have got."

United have plundered 17 goals across Solskjaer’s six games at the helm while conceding just three.

They are back to within six points of the Premier League’s top four and have more trophy chasing to come in the FA Cup and Champions League.