Man Utd have 22 shots but fail to score vs Watford as Foster becomes oldest goalkeeper to keep clean sheet at Old Trafford
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster got the better of his old team on Saturday by keeping out the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and earning Watford a clean sheet at Old Trafford.
Foster, 38, became the oldest visiting keeper to shut out United in the Premier League as the Red Devils endured a frustrating afternoon.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. racked up 22 shots over the 90 minutes but were ultimately forced to settle for a 0-0 draw against the relegation strugglers.
Editors' Picks
- $50m in sales and U20 Libertadores glory: Penarol's investment in youth is paying off
- 'I look back with a lot of regrets' - Why Everton's teen sensation Jeffers failed to flourish at Arsenal
- Five-a-side row shows why FA policy for transgender players is no longer fit for purpose
- Man City have held off a Liverpool title challenge before - are they ready to do it again?
Foster's heroics
The Watford man, who made 23 appearances for United during a five-year stay between 2005 and 2010, proved a thorn in their side on Saturday.
He made three crucial saves to keep them at bay, while Cristiano Ronaldo hit the post after just four minutes but failed to get his name on the scoresheet.
The striker has endured a tough time in front of goal as of late.
Just one of his 15 goals since returning to United has come since the start of 2022, and he now has netted once in his last eight Premier League outings.
More to Follow...