Man Utd advised on key reason Victor Osimhen would be a smarter transfer move than Harry Kane

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand has advised his former club to prioritise a move for Napoli's Victor Osimhen over Harry Kane in the summer.

Man United targeting striker this summer

Kane and Osimhen on Ten Hag's radar

Ferdinand recommends Napoli star

WHAT HAPPENED? Ferdinand believes the Nigerian's age and potential resale value make him a far more attractive proposition for United than someone like Tottenham talisman Kane. Erik ten Hag's side are almost certain to dip into the transfer marker this summer for a centre forward, with Osimhen, 24, and Kane, 29, both being mooted as key targets.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on BT Sport about which striker United should prioritise, Ferdinand highlighted why Osimhen is the smarter investment. "I think if I was talking about investing and looking after my money, I’d probably go for Osimhen," he said. "There’s resale value with his age at 24 years old. It’s going to be a huge outlay."

The former United defender did, however, admit Kane would also improve the squad, as he added: "I’d take either. I’ve got be honest with you, if Manchester United add either of those two players you mentioned to their roster they become title contenders. On form he [Osimhen] is flying."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen is set to become hot property in the upcoming summer transfer market. The striker has spearheaded Napoli's sensational run to the brink of the Serie A title this season, scoring 20 goals in all competitions. And following another strong Osimhen display against Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday night, Napoli also have one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals.

It's been reported that his market value could soar towards the £150 million mark in the summer, which United might be able to afford if they are taken over by new owners. United, meanwhile, signed Wout Weghorst on loan in January to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo. But with the Dutchman struggling for goals and Anthony Martial out injured far too often, a new signing is needed.

DID YOU KNOW? Napoli have only failed to win five of their 31 games this season in all competitions and have lost just twice – against Liverpool and Inter.

WHAT NEXT FOR OSIMHEN? The short-term answer is a Serie A away game for Napoli at Empoli on Saturday. Long-term, the Nigerian could be bound for the Premier League, as the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool have also been linked with his services.