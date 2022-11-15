Man Utd teenager Garnacho giving off ‘Ronaldo vibes’ after match-winning goal against Fulham

Teenage forward Alejandro Garnacho is giving off “Ronaldo vibes” after becoming a match-winner for Manchester United, says Rio Ferdinand.

Youngster wrapped up win at Craven Cottage

Has seen attitude called into question

Showing that he can make an impact

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine starlet, who has seen his attitude called into question since stepping up into the first-team fold at Old Trafford, made a decisive contribution off the bench in his latest Premier League outing as he netted a dramatic stoppage-time goal to seal a 2-1 victory away at Fulham. Old Trafford team-mate Ronaldo, who appears to be edging his way towards the exits, once scored a memorable winner of his own at Craven Cottage, leading to inevitable comparisons being made between exciting talents at opposing ends of their respective careers.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ferdinand, who enjoyed considerable success alongside Ronaldo in his playing days, has told his Vibe with FIVE YouTube channel: “I’m not for one minute saying he’s Ronaldo, or he’s going to be Ronaldo, but it was Ronaldo vibes. I played with a young Ronaldo – forget the Ronaldo that we’ve seen this weekend – let’s go back to the Ronaldo all the people are going to remember. You look at the goal Ronaldo scored against Fulham at Craven Cottage [in 2007], that was the catalyst to go on and win the league as well, we needed it and it was a moment.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Garnacho now has two goals and a couple of assists to his name this season, with the 18-year-old winger having also caught the eye in Europa League outings.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Aged 18 years and 135 days, Alejandro Garnacho became the youngest player to score a 90th-minute winner in the Premier League since Federico Macheda against Aston Villa, also for Manchester United, in April 2009 (17y 226d).

WHAT NEXT? United have high hopes for Garnacho and, with Ronaldo seemingly having no future with the Red Devils following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, it may be that the youngster sees more regular game time over the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign.